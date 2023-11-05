Luis Diaz scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to help Liverpool earn a 1-1 draw against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday evening.

It looked as if the Hatters would hold on for one of the huge Premier League upsets when substitute Tahith Chong scored in the 80th minute.

Diaz strike saves point

However, Diaz’s late strike spared the blushes for Jurgen Klopp’s side on the day.

The Reds came into this game as firm favorites looking to keep pace with Manchester City and Tottenham at the top of the table.

Klopp’s men are one of the most in-form sides in the league having lost just once in 21 league games.

Luton, meanwhile, have endured a tough start to the season, having failed to keep a clean sheet in the opening ten games of the season and struggling in the bottom three.

The visitors started the game brightly dominating possession with Trent Alexander-Arnold slotting into central midfield and acting as an extra man. Luton, meanwhile, were happy to sit back, absorb the pressure, and looked to counter on the break.

Darwin Nunez had an early opportunity to give his side the lead, but Thomas Kaminski denied the striker by tipping the effort wide. The Uruguayan striker also struck the post in the 13th minute from a fine Alexander-Arnold pass as the home fans breathed a sigh of relief.

The hosts also packed the box adding an extra pair of legs when out of possession and did well to restrict Liverpool’s possession out wide.

However, Klopp’s side weren’t creating much to bother the home side in search of a lead. Kaminski also played his part in keeping the scores level with brave goalkeeping making a superb save to deny Diogo Jota as both sides headed goalless into the break.

Barkley and Kabore put in fine display

Luton certainly didn’t sit back in the second half, rather took the game to Liverpool by being brave in midfield. Ross Barkley and Issa Kabore both had a brilliant game in the middle of the park while the back three were always organized to protect their goal.

The hosts squandered a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 65th minute. After Chiedozie Ogbene did brilliantly in the right wing to pull it back for Carlton Morris, the latter’s shot was brilliantly blocked by Alisson in the Liverpool goal to keep the scores level.

Just minutes later, Darwin Nunez inexplicably missed an open net from point-blank range in what would have been the miss of the season. However, the linesman’s flag was raised in the far corner to spare the striker’s blushes.

The hosts did eventually score ten minutes from time to send the home crowd to elation. After Barkley drove through midfield and with Kabore sending in a superb low cross, Chong slid home to give his side the lead.

A famous win for the hosts was denied when Diaz scored with a header in the back post from Harvey Elliot’s cross as the game ended 1-1. It was an emotional moment for the Colombian winger who unveiled a shirt saying ‘Libertad Para Papa’ meaning ‘Freedom for dad’ after his father was kidnapped in his home country.

The result would hugely buoy Luton and will look to build on the point when they travel to Manchester United next week. Liverpool, meanwhile, would be disappointed in the way they played and will look to bounce back with a win when they host Brentford.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PRiME Media Images