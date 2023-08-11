The 2023-24 LaLiga season kicks off this weekend, and fans got something of a preview over the summer. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Sociedad came over to the United States this summer. There, each club experimented with new signings ahead of the campaign.

Defending champion Barcelona looks to retain its title. Meanwhile, a retooled Real Madrid squad seeks to regain the Spanish crown. It shapes up to be another epic battle between the league’s eternal rivals. Atletico Madrid, though, is there to push these two after strengthening its ranks. Further down the table, the likes of Real Sociedad and Real Betis set their sights on Champions League qualification.

The newcomers this season are Granada, Alaves and Las Palmas, which are not exactly strangers to the top flight. Still, each will need to work uphill to avoid relegation. Between the fight for the title and the quest to stay up, there are plenty of storylines to follow.

Barcelona has tough task of defending LaLiga title

Barcelona will face the unique challenge of playing home games away from Camp Nou this season during stadium renovations. The Catalans have lost club legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. All the while, Ousmane Dembele’s impending exit leaves a hole in the attack. The headline arrival is Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City. At 32, he is a different profile from the departed Busquets. If Frenkie de Jong stays, he could form a midfield trio with Gundogan and Pedri.

This works behind a front three of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Ansu Fati. Depth remains a concern, but if the new signings click, Barca could defend its title under Xavi’s management.

How Real Madrid can replace Benzema up front

Real Madrid will be eager to reclaim the LaLiga title after finishing second to rivals Barcelona last season. Los Blancos have reinforced their squad with the marquee signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million. The English midfielder adds quality and energy to Real’s engine room alongside Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Eduardo Camavinga. Carlo Ancelotti also brought in defender Fran Garcia from Rayo Vallecano and striker Joselu on loan from Espanyol to provide depth.

However, the big question mark remains how they will replace Karim Benzema’s goals and link-up play. The French striker left for Saudi Arabia. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo form a new-look frontline. Also, there is that move for Kylian Mbappe still in the works.

Any hope for Atletico?

Atletico Madrid finished just a point behind Real Madrid last campaign after an impressive run post-World Cup. Antoine Griezmann was the star of the show. He could be again with several key departures like Matheus Cunha and Renan Lodi.

Diego Simeone has focused on strengthening the defense by signing Caglar Soyuncu, Javi Galan, and Cesar Azpilicueta. There remains uncertainty surrounding Joao Felix’s future, but if he stays, a front pairing with Alvaro Morata is still potent. Atleti may lack the overall quality to truly challenge for the title, but a top-three finish and pushing the big two close seems a realistic aim.

Real Sociedad and Real Betis most likely to fight for the final Champions League spot

Real Sociedad will be eager to qualify for the Champions League again after finishing fourth last season. It lost veteran midfielder David Silva to retirement, but Real Sociedad has an otherwise settled squad under coach Imanol Alguacil. Mikel Oyarzabal and Take Kubo offer creativity out wide, while the return of striker Umar Sadiq from injury is a big boost. La Real may lack the depth for a sustained title challenge. Still, it has enough quality to aim for another top-four finish.

Real Betis and coach Manuel Pellegrini quietly built one of LaLiga’s most consistent teams recently with three straight sixth place finishes. The arrivals of Marc Bartra, Luiz Felipe and Willian Jose offset the loss of Sergio Canales, while Nabil Fekir is still the main man in attack. Betis won the Copa del Rey in 2022 and another cup run paired with a top-six finish would mark a successful season.

Preview of other LaLiga clubs this season

Further down the pecking order, Valencia, Celta Vigo, Getafe, Osasuna, Sevilla and Mallorca will likely be competing for mid-table positions.

Valencia‘s squad looks worryingly threadbare after the exits of star attackers Goncalo Guedes and Edinson Cavani, leaving new manager Gennaro Gattuso with a lot of work to do to rebuild the team.

Celta Vigo could be a team on the upswing under the experienced Rafa Benitez, who led them to survival last season. The addition of veteran winger Carles Perez and the emergence of young midfield talent Gabri Veiga gives Celta the potential to improve on its 13th-place finish.

Getafe will again rely on a stingy defense marshaled by keeper David Soria to aim for a mid-table spot, while Osasuna‘s high-tempo style under Jagoba Arrasate makes them tough opponents on any given day.

Last season’s unpredictable Europa League triumph contrasted a disappointing 12th-place domestic finish. Sevilla and manager Jose Luis Mendilibar will aim higher up the LaLiga table this campaign, and they hope the European conquest at the end of last season can be a good preview for this year.

Mallorca exceeded expectations last season and has added Canada striker Cyle Larin to complement top scorer Vedat Muriqi as they try to avoid a relegation fight.

Relegation battle

At the bottom, Almeria narrowly escaped relegation in its return to the top flight last season. Without significant investment from their Saudi owners, another relegation battle seems likely. Fellow survivors Cadiz lost key players like Alfonso Espino and could also struggle.

Of the newly promoted sides, Granada seems best equipped to stay up after winning the Segunda Division title last season. Alaves was the last side to gain promotion via the playoffs and has one of the weakest squads on paper. Las Palmas could defy expectations under promising coach Garcia Pimienta, but a lack of goals last season is worrying.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire