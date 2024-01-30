Kylian Mbappe’s future is undoubtedly one of the most talked about soccer stories of the year. After all, the forward is one of the top players in the world at the moment and soon has to make a major decision regarding his contract. The star Frenchman’s current contract with Paris Saint-Germain is set to expire in June.

The 25-year-old forward also has an additional one-year option to extend this deal with the French club. However, he has also been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid as well. Mbappe previously looked almost certain to join Los Blancos in 2022 before re-signing with the Parisians.

As PSG sweats on its star’s final decision, Mbappe can take his time on the matter. This previously occurred back in 2022. Nevertheless, a report from AS claims that the player could soon reveal his next destination. The Spanish news outlet claims that Mbappe will inform PSG of his choice within the next two weeks.

Chance Mbappe could form an unmatched partnership with current Real Madrid stars

As speculation regarding Mbappe continues, LaLiga president Javier Tebas recently gave his opinions on the matter. The exec covered a plethora of topics at a recent Madrid Sports Press Association awards gala. One of these soccer subjects was, of course, Mbappe’s potential future.

Tebas was asked directly about Real’s exact chances of signing the French superstar. “I think high,” proclaimed the LaLiga chief. “It’s a personal opinion. 25-year-old player… It will depend on Real Madrid, the president, and what he is willing to bet on. Real Madrid must think that the arrival of Bellingham has made them already have a star, Vinicius is another. If the player wants to go to Madrid… More than 50%.”

As Tebas stated, both Bellingham and Vinicius have flourished under manager Carlo Ancelotti this season. Real splashed out over $100 million to sign the dynamic midfielder from Borussia Dortmund this past summer. The Spanish side previously spent $50 million on Vinicius when he was just 18.

Despite the massive spending, the duo are two of the top four most valuable soccer stars in the world. As a result, it remains to be seen if Real needs to sign Mbappe to a gigantic contract this summer.

Real left No. 9 shirt free for the Frenchman

Nevertheless, Real is undoubtedly one of, if not, the premier clubs in the entire world. Many players tend to look at the Spanish team as the pinnacle of the sport. A potential squad with Bellingham, Vinicius, and Mbappe in the same lineup would automatically become UEFA Champions League favorites.

Mbappe also clearly has an affinity for Real as well. And the LaLiga club has kept an open spot on their roster for the Frenchman. Real officials did not give a current player the famed number nine shirt after Karim Benzema departed for Saudi Arabia last summer. This was left open specifically for Mbappe.

However, the Frenchman previously shocked many across the sport by rejecting a chance to join Real two years ago. The forward could very well opt to make a similar decision. Liverpool has been linked with Mbappe in recent months as well, but this is a far less likely scenario. Jurgen Klopp’s decision to depart Merseyside may also put a significant dent in this potential plan.

