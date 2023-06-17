Real Madrid are reportedly tracking Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi. Sportbild claims that the Spanish side are in fact interested in the striker and could even make a move this summer.

Adeyemi only just joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in 2022 in a deal worth around $30 million.

Nevertheless, the German giants are supposedly asking Real Madrid, or any other club, for around $87 million for their young star. The aforementioned outlet claims that a move for Adeyemi would be difficult because of the quoted price tag.

Los Blancos could then move on to different targets should the fee be too high for the Dortmund forward.

Real Madrid have spent nearly $120 million already but still need a striker

The Spanish giants have already splashed out around $113 million for former Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and another $6 million for full back Fran Garcia.

However, Karim Benzema’s departure leaves Real with a massive hole to fill up front. The legendary center forward recently joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad on a massive contract.

With that being said, the Spanish side are working on contingency plans. Joselu is set to join the club on loan.

With Benzema now gone, Real must sign a new first-line replacement. Adeyemi enjoyed a solid debut season with Dortmund during the 2022/23 campaign.

The 21-year-old forward grabbed nine goals and six assists in 32 total matches with his new club.

While these numbers are not exactly spectacular, Adeyemi is only going to improve. Minor injuries also hindered his time to settle as well.

In fact, the youngster missed 10 total matches in the season due to these setbacks.

Karim Adeyemi seen as an alternative to Kylian Mbappe

Along with Adeyemi, Los Blancos have also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The France international recently revealed that he will not sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes, making his short-term future unclear.

Mbappe’s current contract expires next summer and PSG will not allow him to leave for free. This means that Mbappe will be on the market this summer.

Florentino Perez would love to have the superstar in the team, and Mbappe has shown interest in the Spanish team, but a move hinges on his potential price tag.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Revierfoto