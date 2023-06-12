Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is one of the coaches that could be making the move to Saudi Arabia. As the country continues its push to acquire all the top talents on the field, it is also targeting those off it. Allegri, a famous coach who has spent seven years with Juventus, is one of the top names on the lips of Saudi Arabian clubs.

And, just like the players getting paid hundreds of millions, Allegri could see a massive bump in his salary. Al Hilal, which missed out on signing Lionel Messi who went to Inter Miami, is ready to quadruple Allegri’s current salary at Juventus. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club is ready to pay Allegri $30 million per year. Allegri has never managed outside of Italy, taking charge of seven different clubs across the Italian pyramid.

However, the stress of a club like Al Hilal would surely be less than the pressure he faces at Juventus. With the Old Lady’s struggles and point deductions, Juventus has slumped in recent seasons. A 10-point knock late in the season ensured Juventus would finish seventh in Serie A, which only gets the club into the Europa Conference League qualifying stage. Without the deduction, Juventus would have finished fourth and in the Champions League.

Regardless, fans turned their frustrations toward Allegri. The manager had ‘nothing to say’ to those who want him sacked.

“There is always someone happy and someone who is not. It happened even when we were winning trophies,” Allegri said in a press conference before the end of the season. “This is part of the game, we must analyze two difficult seasons, but football is not an exact science. We must work with serenity, trying to make fewer errors. Perfection doesn’t exist.”

Allegri can join list of names to go to Saudi Arabia

Even if Saudi Arabia missed out on Messi, Max Allegri is joining a number of famous faces in the Middle East. Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the high-profile names to go to the Saudi Pro League. N’golo Kante is one of the recent names going to Saudi Arabia. However, he is joining Al-Ittihad and Karim Benzema.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Marco Canoniero