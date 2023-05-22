Despite avoiding a 15-point deduction, Serie A and a federal court of appeal removed 10 points from Juventus as a result of its financial scandals. As a result, the Bianconeri fall from second to seventh, a spot that is outside of all European play. With two games remaining, there are now five teams vying for the last two Champions League spots in Italy.

This deduction stems from capital gains violations. It is the same issue that Juventus battled earlier in the season. Capital gains on selling players showed financial irregularities in regard to player valuations. For example, Juventus sold players for far more than their actual worth.

However, in order to give the investigation more time, Serie A revoked the 15-point ban. That time for investigation ended, and the league and prosecution settled on a 10-point deduction. As a result, Juventus falls from second in the table down to seventh. Milan, Atalanta and Roma all benefit by sliding into better European positions.

While not as harsh as the 15-point penalty, the timing is condemning. Juventus had secured a Champions League spot prior to the deduction. It was, at the time, a ticket to the Champions League for the 13th straight season. Falling from 69 to 59 points is assuredly a message that it cannot qualify for the Champions League. With just two Serie A games remaining, Juventus trails fourth-place Milan by five points. With Atalanta and Roma in between the two Italian giants, it is near-impossible for Juventus to sneak into fourth. A 4-1 loss against Empoli on Monday evening did not help that cause, either.

Juventus loses 10 points, adds to European race

While the Champions League now seems out of reach, Juventus can still get European action. Games against Milan and Udinese can yield points, but Juventus would still need help from one of the club’s above them. As a result, Juventus will be watching that Inter-Atalanta game closely.

Chances are, Juventus misses out on the Champions League. Europa League action could still be a possibility. That is where Juventus found itself this season after finishing third in its Champions League group. Sevilla knocked out the Italian side in an exciting two-legged tie that required extra time.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Nicolo Campo