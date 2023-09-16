When Cristiano Ronaldo departed Juventus, he apparently took some unfinished business with him. It has been reported in Italy that the current Al Nassr player plans to sue Juventus for debts incurred during his stint with the club.

Following his departure from Real Madrid in 2018, Ronaldo played three seasons with Turin’s club. The Portuguese forward scored 101 times in 134 games, helping the Bianconeri win two Serie A championships and the Coppa Italia.

When sport took a break due to the coronavirus outbreak, teams across the board faced massive financial losses.

There was a need for cost-cutting at Juventus.

Why does Ronaldo want to sue Juventus?

According to reports, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is now demanding back his money from 2018-19 and 2020-21.

In response to the first pandemic in 2020, Juve reached an agreement with the players to delay certain wages. A similar arrangement came in the next year.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport has now revealed that Ronaldo is filing a lawsuit against Juve.

This is due to the fact he has not yet been paid the $20 million delayed salary he was promised. Apparently, he has discussed the matter with the prosecutor’s office in Turin.

Last thing Italian club needs

Paulo Dybala also considered legal action against Juventus for unpaid payments. However, the club settled with him for $3.2 million. Financial hardships for Juventus have persisted since the pandemic’s devastating effects.

This was the last thing the Italian club needed after a point deduction in the 2022-23 Serie A season. There was also a year-long suspension from European competition by UEFA.

The Bianconeri were guilty of fraud for falsifying financial records to avoid paying transfer taxes. This season, they will not be able to play in Europe, and their entire board of directors resigned.

