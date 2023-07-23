Even though there is a lot of doubt, Aleksandar Mitrovic’s future may not be with Fulham because they have now found an alternative for him.

The top scorer for the Cottagers over the last five seasons is said to have told family members that he will never play for Fulham again after the club put a $67 million price tag on him.

It is thought that he is angry because Al-Hilal made two unsuccessful offers to buy him but couldn’t afford to do so.

Fulham‘s pre-season tour is in the United States, but the Serbian striker is back in the UK, working alone in London.

The club’s stance didn’t change when they turned down the latest offer, saying that the Serbian international is not for sale. But that could be changing soon.

Fulham could have change of heart soon

It’s believed that Fulham don’t want to sell their best player, which makes sense.

However, they don’t have much power to stop an unhappy player from making a rich move to the Gulf state

Nevertheless, they are making significant progress in bolstering Silva’s squad with quality and depth, following an impressive top-half finish in the Premier League last season.

Club on verge of signing Raul Jimenez

Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic say that Raul Jimenez, a star player for Wolverhampton Wanderers, is close to joining the Cottagers. For the experienced scorer, the London-based team has agreed to pay a fee of around $6.4 million plus extras.

The 32-year-old’s current deal runs until 2024, but he seems likely to move to Craven Cottage unless something goes wrong at the last minute.

Jimenez will return from Wolves’ training camp in Portugal to undergo a medical with Fulham on Monday.

The Mexican international’s future has been uncertain this summer, and Fulham is an opportunity to start over.

He has been at Molineux for the last five years, where he has helped the team stay in the Premier League. The striker was a key player for Wolves after they got back into the English top division, but he got a serious head injury at Arsenal in November 2020.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus