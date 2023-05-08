Jose Mourinho recently spoke about the interest from PSG and Chelsea for his managerial expertise. The current Roma manager is in a battle to keep the club in the Champions League spots. Then, in Europe, Roma is preparing for a Europa League semifinal against Bayer Leverkusen. Last season, Mourinho led the club to its first piece of European silverware with the Europa Conference League.

The always-polarizing Mourinho will not return to Chelsea, according to RMC Sport. However, he was less curt about the potential of PSG. Christophe Galtier is not appeasing the hierarchy at the Parc des Princes, suffering elimination in the round of 16 in both the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League. RMC Sport went so far as to claim Mourinho is in advanced talks to sign with PSG as its next manager.

Mourinho himself is not necessarily guaranteed safety in his role. Even though Roma assured the Portuguese manager of his post, times have changed in the last month or so. Mourinho is taking it one game at a time in the current campaign.

“I don’t talk to friends, comrades, journalists,” Mourinho said. “If a few months ago our CEO [Pietro] Berardi said he was sure I would stay, that is his interpretation. If this time [Itlaian journalist] Mr. Zazzaroni said what he said is an interpretation of him, I’m not talking to anyone.”

Mourinho’s contract at Roma runs through next season.

“The situation is clear, from a contractual point of view I still have one year on my contract. Football is football, sometimes contracts aren’t the most important thing. All good, all calm, the next one is always the most important game.”

Mourinho could be available to PSG or Chelsea

Roma Sporting Director Walter Sabatini echoed those thoughts.

“Those who have hired Mourinho know perfectly his behavior,” Sabatini told Sky Sports Italia. “However, it is difficult to say that he wants to leave. For now, however, he is achieving results. Of course, it will depend on how the season ends, but Roma [has] the chance of reaching the final of the Europa League. Mourinho has done a great job. Let’s not forget the injuries.”

The rumor of Roma sacking Mourinho likely stems from the club’s current skid in Serie A. In early April, Roma was in third. That would be a Champions League spot. However, a dip in form and the return of Juventus to the top portion of the table shot the club down to seventh, its current spot. In its last four domestic games, Roma has two points. That includes losses against Atalanta and Inter and a draw with Milan at home. Each of those three teams climbed above Roma over the last month.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Insidefoto