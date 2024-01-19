Due to a pay issue, Newcastle may have little choice but to sell Joelinton this summer.

Joelinton joined Newcastle in July 2019 for a cost of $50 million, signing a six-year contract. Though they signed him to play center forward, he didn’t start well.

But the 27-year-old has blossomed into a standout player for Newcastle and Brazil as a central midfielder. Following his rebranding in the mid-area, he has flourished at St. James’ Park, becoming an essential cog in Eddie Howe’s machine.

However, due to a thigh injury, the Brazilian international will not be able to continue playing this season. Consequently, unless he agrees to a new deal, this may be his last game for the Toon.

What did Newcastle say about Joelinton injury?

While playing for Newcastle in their 3-0 victory against Sunderland, Joelinton hurt himself in the first half. This is a major setback for the Magpies.

Lewis Miley came off the bench for the Brazilian after 47 minutes of the match at the Stadium of Light. This 27-year-old will be out for at least six weeks, according to head coach Eddie Howe’s postgame comments.

“The prospects over the next couple of weeks aren’t good. It’s an injury that will make him miss a minimum of six weeks. Joelinton is a huge player for us, it’s a big blow. He’s had a stop-start season.”

“He’s got a problem with the tendon in his quad. It’s a very difficult place to get an injury, hence the timeframe. He’s very disappointed. We’ve had to do a job of picking Joe up because he’s very disappointed.

“We haven’t wanted to focus on the injury situation as it’s an injury. It’s another freak one, he’s off-balance trying to switch play, his leg is in an awkward angle, and he picks up another injury. We’re really stretched in attacking and midfield areas, we have been for a long time, and it’s inhibited our ability to rest players and change within games.”

What now for player and club?

Joelinton won’t play again this year since he has surgery scheduled for next week. The fact that his current contract only has 18 months left means that he might leave before he makes another appearance.

The St. James’ Park outfit allegedly cannot afford the current salary demands of the ex-Hoffenheim star, according to the Daily Mail. The midfielder is seeking a significant increase so that he may become one of the club’s highest earners.

However, things are now tense between the two sides. The article goes on to say that if they don’t find a way to meet halfway, the player’s future is uncertain.

Instead of taking the chance of losing him the next season, the Magpies may try to cash in this summer. When the summer transfer window rolls around, Newcastle will have one last opportunity to sell him.

If not, come January of next year, he will be free to negotiate with foreign teams. The report also suggests that Eddie Howe is reportedly hell-bent on retaining Joelinton, so losing the midfielder would be a devastating blow.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.