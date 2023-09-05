Joao Felix is receiving significantly less pay at Barcelona than he was at Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese star was willing to drop his wages to get out of Atletico Madrid. In doing so, he moved to Barcelona, which he called his dream club to play for. Now, he represents the Catalan club on loan for the entire season.

However, he is receiving practically no money, relatively speaking. According to SPORT, Joao Felix is earning a paltry $429,000 for the entire season. Atletico is going to pay him around $1.7 million for his time this season, which is just July and August. This comes on the back of Felix signing a new long-term contract with Atletico that runs through the 2028/29 season. The Portuguese agreed to a 50% pay cut on his previous salary.

Last season, Chelsea agreed to pay his full wages for half the season as Felix came over on loan. Some reports place that half-season wage at $7.5 million. Comparatively, Barcelona is paying less than a 10th of what Chelsea paid for fewer games.

The reduced pay for Felix helps Barcelona dance around the financial fair play regulations that marred the club’s last several seasons. The club spent a total of $4 million on its three permanent arrivals. Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo are loan deals.

Felix happy with reduced pay at Barcelona

The Portuguese made his debut with Barcelona off the bench this past weekend. He helped Barcelona pick up a close 2-1 win on the road. Barcelona is now undefeated in four league games with 10 points. The Catalan club is two points adrift of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Even if he is making far less money with Barcelona, Felix said playing for the club has always been a dream of his. During his introduction as a player, Felix was visibly emotional while wearing the Blaugrana kit.

