Luka Modric, the legendary midfielder for Real Madrid, has recently stirred up speculation about his future. He revealed that he has made a decision about his career, although he has yet to make it public.

The 38-year-old’s contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the current season, and discussions about an extension have been ongoing. However, with Modric’s playing time reduced due to his age and the emergence of new talents like Jude Bellingham, fans and pundits alike are wondering if the Croatian star would stay in Madrid.

In an interview with Partidazo de COPE, Modric provided a tantalizing hint about his future. “The decision on my future is made but I can’t tell you yet,” he said. “I have always said I want to retire at Real Madrid, this is what I really want. This would be a dream; this is my home, the club of my life. I want a farewell like Toni Kroos.”

His longtime midfield partner, Kroos received a heartfelt farewell from the players and Real Madrid supporters in his final game. Modric’s desire for a similar send-off could suggest a strong inclination towards ending his illustrious career with Los Blancos.

Incredible contribution to Champions League glory

Despite being 38, Modric remains an integral part of Real Madrid, albeit with reduced playing time. He has made 43 appearances across all competitions this season, but only 25 of those have been starts. This reduction is partly due to the club’s strategic infusion of younger talent; as well as Carlo Ancelotti’s rotation policy aimed at managing Modric’s workload.

Yet, Modric has shown his enduring quality, often coming off the bench to make significant contributions. A notable example was his performance against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, where he played a crucial role in turning the tide for his team. His ability to influence games, even in a more limited role, underscores his value to Ancelotti.

Future in MLS for Modric with Inter Miami?

As Modric’s future hangs in the balance, reports have emerged about Inter Miami’s interest in bringing him to Major League Soccer. Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, has been making waves by assembling a star-studded lineup that includes Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez. The 38-year-old’s addition would further elevate the team’s profile and add depth to their squad, Sport suggests.

The Inter Miami pursuit of Modric aligns with their strategy of attracting high-profile players to boost their competitiveness and marketability. However, there are significant challenges to such a move. Modric’s wages would need to fit within MLS’ salary cap system which limits the amount of money that clubs can spend.

Currently, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner is focused on representing Croatia at Euro 2024. His performance in the tournament’s opening match against Scotland, where he scored the first goal in a 5-1 victory, demonstrated his continued excellence on the international stage.

PHOTOS: IMAGO