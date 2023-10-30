Inter Miami planned a trip to China to partake in friendlies during its offseason. Based on the original schedule, Inter Miami had a pair of friendlies on Nov. 5 and 8. However, Gaston Edul of TyC Sports reports those friendlies are off. The friendlies were causing a headache with Lionel Messi’s status for Argentina and a change in venues.

Just days ago, Inter Miami canceled one of those friendlies in China. Meanwhile, the other changed venue. Now, both of the games are off. Miami is not going to travel to China to play in friendlies. There were issues with the promoter that led to Inter Miami backing out of its plans.

While fans in Asia will not be able to see Lionel Messi in action, this does smooth things over for the Argentine on another front. Argentina continues its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in mid-November. With games coming up against Uruguay and Brazil, Argentina needs Messi at full capacity to perform. He is still recovering from an injury that ruled him out of much of his inaugural season with Inter Miami. He missed five games with a muscle injury.

The trip to China would have been the club’s first international trip outside of the United States and Canada. However, that is what having Lionel Messi in its lineup allows the side to do. The club has been a global hit since signing the Argentine.

Inter Miami out of China friendlies

Inter Miami was going to play Qingdao Hainiu and Chengdu Rongdeng. Inter Miami even had links to tickets to the games in China for those looking to attend. Yet, those games are off the table.

Instead, Inter Miami will likely begin its preseason schedule just before the season as MLS sides normally do. In the past, Inter Miami has played other MLS teams and clubs in other divisions. For example, last season, Inter Miami played preseason games against Vasco da Gama, Florida International University and four MLS teams. Each of those games was at the beginning of 2023 in Florida.

PHOTOS: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire