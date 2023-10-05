When Roma’s Serie A club encounters Inter later this month, Belgian star Romelu Lukaku will face some angry fans.

After leaving Manchester United in 2019, Lukaku stayed for two seasons at Inter. He played for the Italian side for 96 games, scoring 64 goals before returning to Chelsea for $118 million. However, he failed to thrive under Thomas Tuchel’s system. Chelsea loaned Lukaku back to Italy after just a single season.

However, his second go-around was not as successful. He only scored 14 goals while the team lost to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Final. Even then, rumors surfaced that the player was conducting covert discussions with Juventus. A permanent comeback seemed to be in the works.

His alleged refusal to respond to club officials and teammates’ calls and texts throughout the crisis indicated he severed ties with Inter. Roma recruited him. Now, he faces his old team at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza later in October.

50,000 whistles distributed at San Siro for Lukaku return to Inter

The forward will not be bracing himself for a warm ovation despite his contributions to the team. News of Lukaku’s discussions with Inter Milan sent fans of the blue and black into an uproar.

He may expect a harsh welcome when he returns to Milan. The ultras of the club have said that they would distribute 50,000 whistles in the stands. Therefore, they may voice their disapproval of the Belgium international.

What did Inter Ultras say?

“October 29 is a date we should circle in the calendar so we can be ready to let him hear all our disgust that we feel towards someone who turned his back on us in the most shameful way. A character who proved himself to be a small man because before being a champion, you must be a man and know how to keep your word.”

“We defended you with swords drawn and you repaid us by turning your back. Before the game against Roma, the Curva Nord will hand out 50,000 whistles to be used at every touch of the ball from he who betrayed our jersey. Let us all show how someone who proved himself unworthy to wear this shirt ought to be treated,” the Inter Ultras said in a statement.

