The European Super League has teams reporting interest from different countries across the continent. At the time of its original announcement, clubs in England, Italy, Spain and France signed on for the controversial competition. Many of those clubs backtracked after their fans protested the idea. Now, the league is testing the waters to see how many people in different countries support the development of the European Super League.

A22, the organizing body behind the European Super League, conducted a survey across Europe to gauge people’s opinions on the European Super League. That is something massively important to remember. The OpinionWay survey for A22 polled 6,458 people who identified as football fans. This comes out to roughly 800 people from eight countries. Those are France, Germany, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal. There is a chance the construction of the survey or the selection of fans could be biased in favor of A22 and the Super League.

Regardless, the results of the survey are interesting to consider. The survey found 72% of the 6,458 people said they favored the Super League. OpinionWay stated the countries with the highest approval of the league were Spain (84%), Portugal (81%) and Italy (80%). That would make sense, as those nations still have clubs actively pursuing the European Super League. For example, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are still working to bring the Super League to life.

Yet, the survey also listed that majorities in the United Kingdom (65%) and Germany (61%) favored the establishment of the European Super League. Both the United Kingdom and Germany had droves of fans actively protest the European Super League when it first hit the headlines.

Further data on support of European Super League in different countries

The OpinionWay survey from A22 said younger fans were more in favor of the establishment of the European Super League. For example, 86% of football fans aged 15 to 24 said they supported the European Super League. A22 connected that to mean they prefer the innovative European Super League format and the fairer competition A22 is creating. Not only did A22 assemble the survey, but it did not ask for their opinions on fair competition.

The survey of 6,458 people also demonstrated which clubs those who like the idea of the European Super League support. That was also largely unsurprising data, as Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona led the way in terms of supporters liking the Super League. In England, more than 80% of polled supporters of Manchester City and Chelsea liked the European Super League. By comparison, just over half of responses from Liverpool and Tottenham fans want the European Super League.

The future of the Super League

Even if this survey, albeit questionable, says fans want the European Super League, there is no finite timetable on when the Super League may come about. Despite claims that teams are lining up to join the competition, many of those are not the elite clubs of Europe. For example, the ‘big-six’ in the Premier League have shot the idea down after criticism from fans. Likewise, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund never had any intention of joining the European Super League.

Regardless, Barcelona and Real Madrid are pushing on with the proposal.

