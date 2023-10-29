Sports and entertainment content from all over the world are more readily available in the US than ever before. But you’re not necessarily stuck with only the options that are directly presented on this side of the Atlantic. In fact, with a VPN, you can watch British TV as if you were in the UK.

What is a VPN?

VPNs – or virtual private networks – act as an extra layer of security when accessing the web. They also allow you to digitally change the IP address of your device. This is important as it can make it seem as if your device is physically located in an entirely different location – even halfway across the world.

This allows you to access content on the web that otherwise would be geo-blocked – only available to users in that location. So with a VPN (we recommend NordVPN), your device can seem as if it is located somewhere in the United Kingdom, giving you access to exclusive programming that would otherwise be unavailable to you.

Why would anyone want to do this? For one, you can watch broadcasts of select sporting programs (such as BBC’s Match of the Day highlights show featuring Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Ian Wright, and other experts). Whether you don’t care for US-based coverage, or just want to try something different, it can be a refreshing change of pace for your viewing experience.

Or perhaps you’re a fan of UK-produced television programming. Many quality shows never make it to US shores, while others are only available months or even years after originally airing. BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 are the main television channels in Britain, all producing popular and critically acclaimed programming. Accessing online with a VPN will get you watching just as someone in the UK would.

Watching British TV using a VPN

This process is quick and easy with a streaming-friendly VPN:

Sign up with NordVPN Download the app to your device of choice (Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, game consoles, and more) Open up the app and connect to a server in the UK

Then all you have to do is visit the content of choice – such as BBC iPlayer – and you’re all set. You’ll be able to watch content as if you were in the UK.

When it comes to soccer, a VPN will enable you to listen to British commentary via radio streams. So instead of getting that pesky audio message, “Unfortunately, due to rights restrictions, we’re not able to bring you the current sports commentary on this platform,” you’ll get to hear the program. Those include live radio coverage of UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and other competitions from around the world.

Other benefits of using a VPN

Virtual Private Networks are completely legal. They allow you to remain secure and anonymous online. And they allow you to access any and all online content, whilst remaining hidden from the prying eyes of the government, hackers, snoopers, and other malicious entities online.

For example, if you’re at a coffee shop, being on an open WiFi puts your computer at risk from hackers who may be able to steal your login information thereby accessing your banking details and putting your privacy at risk.

We’ve spent several weeks testing the leading VPNs, and we agree that NordVPN is the most reliable. In our testing, we have not experienced any issues. With other VPNs, even after taking the recommended steps offered by their tech support team, they didn’t work when trying to access certain programs. With NordVPN, they worked every single time.

Photos: Imago.