Thiago Silva has continued to be a crucial player for Chelsea, even as most of his teammates are significantly younger.

The veteran defender may have lost some of his pace, but his deep understanding of the game allows him to thwart threats and handle faster opponents with ease. While his physical abilities might be on the decline, he still has a couple more seasons at the top level left in the tank.

Despite not being called up for international duty this month, the 39-year-old former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain star continues to shine at Stamford Bridge. However, the same cannot be said for his time with the Brazilian national team.

Brazil has not called up Thiago Silva since Qatar World Cup

Remarkably, the legendary defender, who stands as the fifth-highest appearance-maker for the Seleção, has not received a call-up since the 2022 World Cup. This marks his lengthiest absence since a twelve-month period from September 2015 to September 2016.

Brazil’s quarterfinal defeat to Croatia on penalties last December was a disappointment, especially following similar exits in the previous two editions of the competition. The young Little Canary squad is now eager to claim the trophy this time around.

Nevertheless, Brazil’s somewhat inconsistent performance this year, with only three wins out of seven matches, including friendlies, has prompted calls for Silva’s return. While their qualification for the 2026 World Cup seems secure, they have conceded 11 goals in these seven games.

Even under the current interim manager Fernando Diniz. Brazil went winless in October. It drew 1-1 with Venezuela at home before losing at Uruguay, 2-0.

These results brought an end to their remarkable 15-game winning streak in World Cup qualifiers on home soil. Their last draw in a World Cup qualifier at home was a 2-2 draw against Uruguay in 2016.

What did Silva say?

If Brazil decides to call him back, Silva would undoubtedly have his bags packed before they even hung up the phone, he has said in an interview with The Guardian.

“I leave it open and I leave it up to them. I’m not going to say that I’m out of the Seleção. If they want to call me up for the Copa América or the World Cup qualifiers to help in any way, I’m available. If they want me for what I’m showing for Chelsea, I’m here. I will always have my doors open for the Seleção.

“I guess my absence makes sense, [but] I can’t say that I don’t want to be called up any more. If I have the opportunity to help these young people, I am available. I think you can never refuse the Seleção when it comes calling. […] Regardless of the area you are in, especially in this process of renewal and arrival of a new coach, it is a new way of playing, If I can help I will certainly be there. I just don’t want to get in the way.”

“Today I am [in a condition] to help. Some say that Thiago won’t get to the World Cup. But the World Cup is far away. The moment now is not about playing in the World Cup. Now is the time to qualify. If you play poorly in the qualifiers no one from Brazil gets to go to the World Cup.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO