Manchester City fans will be concerned that Pep Guardiola could depart the club, especially now that the Barcelona job is open once again.

Barcelona have experienced a complete upheaval since Xavi Hernandez elected to leave the club at the end of the season. After Xavi’s abrupt departure, the Catalan club will have to search high and low for a successor.

Joan Laporta has admitted that he was taken aback by the news of the 44-year-old’s resignation.

“I heard the news after the Villarreal game. It was surprising because we hadn’t planned for it. Xavi is an honest person. At first, I thought it was because of the defeat, but I saw that he had thought about it, reflected on it, and believed it was the best thing to free the team and himself.

“I thought that this was the best thing for the club. When he tells you something like that with a lot of conviction. I replied that if we had to fight for his continuity, we would do it. I told him that I accept this formula only because it’s you.

“Because of your Barcelonaism and professionalism. You took the team in difficult times. Last year he won a very difficult league and the Spanish Super Cup.

Faith in Xavi never dies

The Blaugrana president has thus voiced his unfaltering belief in the Spaniard’s managerial ability and commitment. He has also expressed his support for him to remain in his role until the season’s conclusion.

“I want Xavi to continue until the end of the season. If he continues until the end, it’s up to him. I’m not going to sack him no matter what. He doesn’t deserve it. He deserves that we trust him.

Joan Laporta has been a big champion of Xavi since hiring him as Barcelona coach, but recent results have been inconsistent

“We are not throwing in the towel in the league. In the Champions League we face Napoli, but Xavi is very motivated. I have no doubts about Xavi and the motivation and commitment of players.

“Xavi is honest and if the formula doesn’t work, he would say so. We accepted this formula only because it was Xavi. Otherwise, we would have sacked him.”

Shocking name to replace Xavi?

Various media have linked Roberto De Zerbi, Thiago Motta, Jurgen Klopp, and other prominent figures to a transfer to Catalonia in the last two days. Nevertheless, hiring a legendary manager like Pep Guardiola is reportedly a goal for both the club and their supporters.

At Camp Nou, he achieved tremendous success and became well-versed in the club’s hierarchy. In 2008, Guardiola became the coach of the Catalan club’s first squad. Before he left in 2012, he won three La Liga championships, two Copa del Reys, and two Champions League medals.

The seasoned manager is under contract at the Etihad Stadium until summer 2025. Therefore, Laporta has been clear about his expectation that Pep would remain in England for at least one more season. Still, the president of Barcelona has hinted that a return to Camp Nou is something that may happen.

“He has a contract with Manchester City (2025) and he respects contracts. I speak often with him and I know what the club thinks about him,” he said in an interview with RAC1.

As reported by Marca, doubts have been raised about Guardiola’s future at City following Jurgen Klopp’s departure from Liverpool. The 53-year-old himself recently expressed uncertainty about his potential extension during a news conference.

