Former United States men’s national team manager Gregg Berhalter is reportedly a surprise candidate at Swansea City. The American coach previously left the national team following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, despite his departure, Berhalter remains an option for the open USMNT position.

Nevertheless, WalesOnline is now claiming that the American is in the running for the Swansea City job. The Welsh club’s current head coach, Russell Martin, looks likely to join Southampton in the coming days. Martin has reportedly already agreed to a contract with the Saints. Southampton will finish last in the Premier League regardless of what happens in this weekend’s final fixtures. This means that the South Coast club is set to join Swansea in the second-tiered division.

Berhalter previously held a 62% win rate during his four years at the helm with the USMNT. However, disappointing results mixed with controversy effectively ended his reign with the team. The 49-year-old coach has been out of a job since his contract expired with the national team at the end of 2022.

American links at Swansea could help Gregg Berhalter

Although Berhalter’s links with the Championship side may seem a bit odd, the club does currently have American owners. An American investment group led by a of trio Jason Levien, Steen Kaplan, and Jake Silverstein purchased a majority stake in the Welsh club back in 2016.

Swansea played in the Premier League at the time of the acquisition. However, the club suffered relegation from the English top flight following the 2017/18 season. Along with his stake in Swansea, Levien co-owns Major League Soccer outfit D.C. United as well.

A familiar face is also linked with Swans’ job

Berhalter is not, however, the only candidate for the potentially open Swansea position. The aforementioned news outlet also claims Chris Davies and former Reims coach Oscar Garcia are possible options for Swansea. Davies, previously a Wales youth international, has worked under Brendan Rodgers in recent years. The duo were previously at Swansea from 2010 to 2012.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Colorsport