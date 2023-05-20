Southampton is reportedly ready to name Russell Martin as their next head coach as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The Saints have already learned their fate as one of the three relegated teams after a disastrous Premier League season.

Martin in line to become new Saints boss

According to a report by The Guardian, Swansea City manager Russell Martin is expected to soon switch to Southampton. The English coach finished 15th in the Championship table during his first season with the club in 2021/22. He then followed this up with a 10th-placed finish after the current campaign.

Martin was set to visit Washington D.C. to meet with Swansea team owners this week. The Welsh club is co-owned by an American investment group that also owns Major League Soccer’s D.C. United.

Martin only has one more year remaining on his current contract with Swansea.

Saints first team to be relegated after awful season

Southampton appointed Ruben Selles in February in an effort to help save their season. The Portuguese coach was their third change during the 2022/23 campaign. However, Selles couldn’t avoid relegation as interim head coach.

The club could never get out of the drop zone after Selles was appointed in February.

Under the Portuguese coach, Southampton have won just two of 15 total matches. Both of these victories were recorded within his first few weeks in charge of the team.

The Saints entered the weekend having lost seven of their last eight matches. The only fixture in which they have avoided defeat in this timeframe was a 3-3 draw with Arsenal in April.

Martin will now be expected to return the Saints to the Premier League as quickly as possible. The club spent 11 years in the English top flight after being promoted after the 2011/12 campaign. How many Southampton players will remain with the club when they drop down to the Championship remains to be seen.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images