Congratulations are in order for Manchester City, which claimed its fifth Premier League title in the last six years this past weekend. Impressively, it did so with three games still to play. As a result, the celebrations were on for the Sky Blues, and its game at Brentford this weekend is no more than preparation for two more cup finals as it makes a bid for the second treble in English history.

Also, the Champions League spots are wrapped up. While fourth-place Newcastle and third-place Manchester United can still swap, their status in the top four is secured. The only European aspect to change is the Europa Conference League spot. Brighton and Liverpool will be in the Europa League. However, Brighton can impact whether or not Aston Villa, Tottenham or Brentford gets that valuable seventh spot in the table.

The real focus for the last day of the league is, therefore, the relegation battle. Two of three clubs can suffer relegation on Sunday. Leicester City and Leeds are the two more likely. However, Everton can still go down. Leicester and Leeds are both on 31 points.

Leicester is home to West Ham United. With a win, it can stay up. However, it needs Everton to draw or lose in that scenario. For Leeds, it needs help from both Everton and Leicester. The Whites host Tottenham. However, with a dismal goal differential, Leeds needs Leicester to drop points and Everton to lose. Of course, Leeds must also win that game.

NBC Coverage

NBC is sending the crew over to England again to cover the last day in the league. Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard will be pitchside from Goodison Park. That is the location of Everton’s game against Bournemouth as it looks to secure Premier League status. It is the first time the crew is at a stadium with relegation implication.

As this is Championship Sunday, all 20 teams are in action at the same time. All 10 of these games will be available on Peacock. Same goes for GOAL RUSH, which focuses on one game. However, it dips into the other games and grounds when there are major moments. There are sure to be plenty of those this Sunday.

There is just one Premier League game in 4K this weekend, which is that Everton-Bournemouth game.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 38

All of the following games are at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Everton vs. Bournemouth. — USA Network, Peacock Premium — Peter Drury, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux. (Spanish — Sammy Sadovnik and Walter Roque)

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur. — CNBC, Telemundo Peacock Premium — Andy Bishop and Jim Beglin. (Spanish — Andres Cantor and Manuel Sol)

Leicester City vs. West Ham United. — Syfy, Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

Manchester United vs. Fulham. — Bravo, Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Andy Walker.

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. — Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Matt Upson.

Brentford vs. Manchester City. — Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Glenn Murray.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle. — Peacock Premium — Jacqui Oatley and Garry Birtles.

Southampton vs. Liverpool. — Peacock Premium — Jonathan Beck and Tony Gale.

Aston Villa vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. — Peacock Premium — Ian Darke and Efan Ekoku.

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest. — Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and David Phillips.