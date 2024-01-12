The Borussia Dortmund roster is undergoing several significant changes in the near future, and that includes Gio Reyna. Dortmund looks likely to bid farewell to a few big names as their contracts come to an end. New arrivals will be able to step into the positions they are leaving.

No player’s future has been more hotly debated than Gio Reyna‘s. The United States international has played fewer minutes this season. Thus, he will have to decide whether to impress until June and get a contract extension.

Eventually, he will have to start over somewhere else. His contract expires in 2025 and the club is surely reluctant to lose him for free.

A lack of playing time has forced Reyna to fill out wide, a position he dislikes, in what little time he has had. The player considers himself an attacking midfielder and is hence understandably annoyed when assigned to play wide.

Surprisingly, the 21-year-old doesn’t get more playing time since he seems very energetic when he does. He also provides a level of precision and connection with his passes that the squad is severely missing.

The youngster received compliments from assistant coach Nuri Sahin. This would indicate that Sahin will be able to influence Reyna’s total minutes in the next several months.

Gio Reyna and Terzic not seeing eye to eye at Dortmund

In 318 minutes of action over 11 games this season, Reyna has failed to find the back of the net for Dortmund Manager Edin Terzic has only given him two starts so far in the 2023-24 season.

Sky Germany recently stated that the player has not been in the coach’s plans this season. That is in part because he is unwilling to play as an outside midfielder, although he has also been sidelined by injuries in the past.

Unfortunately, form and fitness problems have ruined Reyna’s once-promising career. A change of environment is what he needs to get back on track.

Dortmund can safely say that the American star is no longer a key cog in their plans, thus the January transfer window is his chance to find a way out. Otherwise, he runs the danger of slipping down the USMNT hierarchy just as he did before the Copa America.

Who is Gio Reyna’s new agent?

After parting ways with Wasserman a few weeks ago, the American star has signed with Jorge Mendes. In European soccer, people recognize the Portuguese as a ‘Super Agent,’ most notably for his 19-year representation of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Now, the 58-year-old is collaborating with players such as Darwin Nunez, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and Joao Felix. Claudio, a legendary USMNT member and Gio’s father, assisted in the talks with Mendes after he departed Wasserman. This is as reported by the German newspaper BILD.

By the time the January transfer window ends, many agents will have already approached Reyna. In the meantime, rumors have already circulated suggesting both Sevilla and Marseille want the midfielder.

PHOTOS: IMAGO