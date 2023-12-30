Gio Reyna’s future with Borussia Dortmund seems fairly uncertain heading into 2024.

The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) star was previously seen as one of club’s most prized youngsters. However, his perceived value has dropped significantly in recent seasons.

In fact, Transfermarkt previously rated Reyna at about $46 million in December of 2021. The website now values the attacker at just $22 million.

Reyna’s development has been hindered partially due to various setbacks over the last few years. In fact, the midfielder has missed nearly 70 combined Dortmund and USMNT games due to injuries since the summer of 2020.

Reyna previously joined the German giants from NYCFC’s academy in January of that year.

Reyna has seen significant decline in playing time since 2021

Along with a series of injuries, the American’s playing time has dwindled in recent seasons. After playing in majority of Dortmund’s 2020/21 campaign, Reyna missed most of the following season.

He then only managed to be named in the starting lineup for just four Bundesliga games during the entire 2022/23 campaign. So far this season, the midfielder has started just one top-flight match for head coach Edin Terzić.

Reyna is essentially fighting for a current starting spot in the team with Julian Brandt and Marco Reus. These two players are undoubtedly favored by Terzić at the moment.

Not only is Reyna’s playing time continuing to drop, but his contract is also coming to an end relatively soon as well.

The American’s current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025. Dortmund could eventually lose the midfielder for free in June of that year if they do not sell him soon.

This is, of course, assuming that the two sides will not agree to a new contract extension. This scenario seems unlikely at the moment.

There is growing number of pundits advocating for Gio Reyna to move clubs.

Bild has reported that Claudio Reyna, the player’s father and adviser, met with team brass earlier in the month to discuss his son’s future.

The former USMNT star apparently spoke with Dortmund’s sports director Sebastian Kehl for around an hour in the meeting.

It was reportedly determined that neither side wants to go into the 2024/25 season with Reyna’s future not secured. This means that Dortmund will likely sell the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Midfielder could be on the move as early as January

A January move could also be in the cards for the attacker as well. In fact, rumors have been floating around that the Reyna could initially leave Dortmund on loan in the coming weeks.

A permanent switch, however, seems more likely to occur in the summer months.

Despite the drop in valuation, Reyna will likely still have a decent amount of suitors in the near future. After all, the attacker only just turned 21 and has yet to hit his prime. He has also already picked up 24 international caps with the USMNT as well.

It remains to seen exactly which clubs would be interested in securing Reyna’s signature in the coming months. Nevertheless, a split away from Dortmund seems like the best resolution for both the player and club.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire.