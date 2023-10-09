Germany is coming over to the USA for a pair of friendlies against the United States Men’s National Team and Mexico. However, not everyone in Germany is taking so kindly to the friendlies in a period of turmoil for Die Mannschaft. With Julian Nagelsmann making his coaching debut with Germany in these friendlies, some are critical of playing relatively weaker opposition compared to other European giants.

One of those is Rudi Voller, the sporting director of Germany who took over the role after Germany and the United States scheduled the friendly. He did not have any say over who Germany would play during the October international break. Voller spoke to Bild ahead of Germany’s trip to the United States for the two friendlies. There, he commented on the situation.

“When I joined the DFB, my first thought was, why are we flying there – I was skeptical. The reason was that it was only possible at that point in time. It definitely wouldn’t have worked after the Euros. That’s why it was the DFB’s idea to do it in advance.”

The USMNT announced this friendly against Germany, as well as one against Ghana, in the summer. For the United States, it is a major test against teams that regularly play in the World Cup. By comparison, it played Oman and Uzbekistan in the September international window. Neither of those two sides has ever qualified for a World Cup.

Germany can still take advantage of friendlies in USA

However, Germany and Voller see less of a merit in this friendly. In the September international window, Germany played friendlies against Japan and France. Those two sides had strong World Cups. Moreover, those games were in Europe, allowing Germany to build anticipation for Euro 2024. These games are both in the United States.

Even if it will not promote the 2024 European Championship, Rudi Voller still plans to use the friendlies in the USA to develop. After all, this is the first time Julian Nagelsmann will lead Germany.

“Now we have to make the best of it. I think the players who are called up can handle it. And Julian will certainly try out a couple of things,” Voller added.

