In an interview with World Soccer Talk this week, Manchester United legend Gary Neville avoided giving his opinion about the lack of promotion and relegation in the USA.

Instead, he said it would not be right for him to say that MLS should be an open league because he is not as close to U.S. soccer as he should be.

The defender-turned-pundit played his entire career with the Red Devils. After retiring from the pitch, Neville has resisted taking a media or coaching job in America.

This is, however, unlike his brother and fellow ex-United star Phil Neville. The younger brother is currently managing MLS side Portland Timbers after leaving Inter Miami in 2023.

“As passionate as I am about people not interfering in the British game when it comes to promotion and relegation, I think I need to be as respectful of my knowledge and understanding of the culture in different countries around what they believe is right for promotion and relegation,” proclaimed Neville.

Neville-owned club has risen through the English ranks

Nevertheless, Neville referenced just how important promotion and relegation is in England. The former player previously became a co-owner of Salford City in 2014.

Under new ownership, the Manchester club has made its way from the NPL Division One North to League Two. The team’s ascension through the lower tiers of English soccer is because of promotion and relegation.

“It’s an absolute integral part of the English football pyramid,” Neville said of the open system. “We have to have that jeopardy, that feeling that anyone can be promoted, win the league and be relegated. But I know that’s not the way in which the game’s designed and other sports in America are designed and in the U.S.”

“So I don’t think it would be right for me to say that the league should adopt promotion and relegation because that’s something I strongly believe in our country but I wouldn’t say that I’m an expert on MLS.”

Neville compares discussing pro/rel in US to failed Super League

Neville finished the conversation by pointing to the European Super League debacle. Top European clubs, including several Premier League sides, announced that they were forming a breakaway division in April of 2021. The move, however, quickly backfired amid intense fan backlash. Several owners of the teams wanting to defect are from the United States.

“That wouldn’t be right just as I wouldn’t expect someone who comes over here for 10 minutes telling us that promotion and relegation is wrong, and we want to create a Super League of sorts whereby you have a fixed 20 teams,” continued Neville.

“That would never happen in our country. It would destroy the whole pyramid. It’s challenging enough as it is for small clubs to be able to thrive and prosper.”

Promotion and relegation will continue to be a hot topic among American soccer fans. Most supporters of the sport seem willing to implement the system in MLS. Nevertheless, team owners are mostly against making the division an open league. Because of this, promotion and relegation is unlikely to come to the U.S. anytime soon.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Colorsport