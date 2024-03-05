Marco Reus has had an injury-laden career that always provided talent, but at the age of 34, he may be winding down his playing days in MLS. According to Sky Sports, Reus is leaning toward leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the current campaign when his contract expires. The German has played 12 seasons with the black and yellow side having joined after Dortmund won back-to-back Bundesliga titles. Now, the German is courting interest from Major League Soccer.

Reus has spent his entire career in the Bundesliga. He played for Rot Weiss Ahlen as a teenager before joining Borussia Monchengladbach. Dortmund brought its youth product back in the summer of 2012. Yet, his next step may be outside of Germany and Europe entirely.

The report from Sky Sports indicates Reus does not want to play for another team in Germany. With his contract at Dortmund expiring at the end of the 2023/24 season, the next move for Reus may be Major League Soccer. There is also interest from Turkey. Yet, the club’s decision not to renew Reus’ contract brings an end to an era for one of the most recognizable players in Borussia Dortmund’s recent history. Across all competitions, Reus has made 415 appearances with Borussia Dortmund. That has led to 167 goals and 128 assists.

Midfielder amasses impressive career in Germany despite injuries

Yet, Dortmund tends to make economic decisions rather than ones that could yield success. For years, the club has sold some of its top talents to other teams for large sums. For example, Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembele and Jude Bellingham all earned moves to top sides around Europe from Dortmund. In truth, it is surprising Reus has stayed with Dortmund for 12 years. In that time, though, Reus has missed entire seasons at times due to major injuries.

That stint has yielded trophies. The top two are the DFB-Pokal trophies Dortmund won in 2017 and 2021. In the league, though, Reus has narrowly missed out on significantly more success. During Bayern Munich’s 11-season title-winning dominance, Borussia Dortmund has finished as the runner-up seven times. The most recent season moved Reus to tears, as Dortmund entered the last matchday as the league leaders. Late drama in both Dortmund and Bayern’s games led to one of the best finishes in the league’s history.

Now, though, his relationship with Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is not positive. Terzic has regularly selected Julian Brandt this season despite Reus being fit and available to play.

Marco Reus may move to MLS after season

With his contract expiring, any club bringing Reus in would save on potential transfer fees. Reus would be another popular figure in the league, and his ability with Dortmund this season has shown that he still has talent that can shine in MLS. There is no indication as to what club Reus would join within Major League Soccer. A player of his caliber would be inclined to join a club in a major market. Moreover, Reus would earn a designated player (DP) salary in MLS, which makes him a possibility for any club that is willing to make roster moves.

PHOTOS: IMAGO