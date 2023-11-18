Sir Jim Ratcliffe will soon finalize the purchase of a 25 percent stake in Manchester United. He will then commence an immediate restructuring of their technical department.

When Erik ten Hag first came at United a year ago, he found a disjointed team with no cohesion. Coaches with varying levels of experience and playing styles have come and gone. This has left the club with a selection of players with varying styles.

Most teams wouldn’t have let this kind of transfer policy mismatch happen. However, Manchester United have invited incompetence in a manner that is scarcely believable. Neither the Glazers nor anybody else in authority over the last decade has made a noticeable positive impact.

Since Ferguson’s departure in 2013, the Old Trafford side have spent over $1.25 billion with nothing to show for it. This has only led to rumors that their sports director, John Murtough, may be in danger of losing his position.

Chief executive Richard Arnold’s impending departure was made official earlier this week. British billionaire Ratcliffe is already preparing to make more changes.

Since joining United in 2007, Arnold has been an integral part of the club’s financial success. As Ed Woodward left his position as executive vice chairman in February 2022, he was given the role of CEO.

Ratcliffe lines up UCL-expert Maldini as new Man United sporting director

The English tycoon has more layoffs up his sleeve. According to reports, now that he will take control of sporting operations, he wants to hire a new sporting director.

Despite United spending around $500 million under Erik ten Hag, Ratcliffe reportedly isn’t happy with the Red Devils’ progress. The Telegraph reports that as a result, the 71-year-old contemplating hiring AC Milan great Paolo Maldini as Manchester United’s new sports director.

Maldini, who is most renowned for his fantastic playing career as a defender, moved up in the AC Milan organization in 2018 and became the club’s technical director the following year.

He was pivotal in the Rossoneri’s 2021-22 Serie A title, ending a decade without domestic success. The now 55-year-old was also essential in the Italians’ transition from an aging team to a younger, more talented one.

The former Azzurri stalwart had a well-defined transfer policy in place for his whole tenure as technical director, and the majority of his acquisitions paid off. He oversaw Milan’s acquisition of Rafael Leao, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, and Fikayo Tomori during his first years on the job.

All of these youngsters ended up being solid additions, thus it was clear that they were all worth signing. The legendary defender left his position as technical director at San Siro this June.

Who are the other candidates?

The article claims that Maldini is one of many candidates being considered for a transfer to Old Trafford, but the Italian defender would welcome the opportunity to work in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace’s sports director Dougie Freedman is one of the frontrunners, with the support of legendary former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Lee Congerton of Atalanta and Andrea Berta of Atletico Madrid are also possible candidates. The new sporting director may not be ready to start working by the January transfer window, but Ratcliffe will want them in place and established by the summer of 2024.

Photo credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire : IMAGO / Sportsphoto