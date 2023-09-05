Streaming service Fanatiz has picked up broadcast rights to seven of the ten Conmebol World Cup qualifiers. With World Cup 2026 around the corner, these are the first matches of the long road to qualification for the South American countries.

Fanatiz is making the highly anticipated games available on a pay-per-view basis of $29.99 for each match, a bundle of two games per national team for $49.99, or a bundle of all available games for $99.99.

Schedule of Conmebol World Cup qualifiers

Here are the games that are available to watch:

Thursday, September 7

Paraguay vs Peru, 6:30PM ET, Fanatiz WCQ

Colombia vs Venezuela, 7PM ET, Fanatiz WCQ

Friday, September 8

Uruguay vs Chile, 7PM ET, Fanatiz WCQ

Tuesday, September 12



Ecuador vs Uruguay, 5PM ET, Fanatiz WCQ

Venezuela vs Paraguay, 6PM ET, Fanatiz WCQ

Chile vs Colombia, 8:30PM ET, Fanatiz WCQ

Peru vs Brazil, 10PM ET, Fanatiz WCQ

The PPV package for each match includes the option of watching the match with English or Spanish commentaries or just stadium sound. The PPV package also comes with a seven-day VOD (video on demand) access to the match, so fans can watch it again at their convenience.

Conmebol federations making last minute deals

Unfortunately for soccer fans in the United States, each of the Conmebol federations decided to separately sell the international rights to their home World Cup qualifiers. Instead of working together through one agency, broadcasters have had to sign individual deals.

So that means, as of press time, the rights to the home matches of Argentina, Bolivia and Brazil have not been sold. It’s probable that one of the US broadcasters may step up to acquire the rights. However, these last minute deals and complete disorganization by Conmebol does TV broadcasters and soccer fans no favors. Everyone is left scrambling to figure out who has what games, if any.

Thankfully, Fanatiz stepped up to show seven of the ten games. Based in Miami, Fanatiz is a trusted streaming service that offers the best of Latin American soccer to viewers in the United States and overseas. Among its channels, Fanatiz offers beIN SPORTS, AFA Play, GolTV, Real Madrid TV and other networks that broadcast soccer games and news.

In addition, fans who purchase the PPV package will receive a seven-day free trial of Fanatiz’s popular Front Row plan. The Front Row plan is a monthly subscription that gives fans access to all of Fanatiz’s content, including matches from South America’s top leagues and continental tournaments, such as Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, the Argentine Primera División, the Brazilian Série A, Peruvian Liga1, the Colombian Primera A, Uruguayan Primera División and Ecuador’s LigaPro, as well as matches from other global tournaments, such as the French Ligue1, the Turkish Süperlig, and the Portuguese Primeria Liga.

Photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire