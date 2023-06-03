Bordeaux’s slim hopes of earning promotion to Ligue 1 are in doubt after their match with Rodez was abandoned Friday night.

Midfielder Lucas Buades gave Rodez the lead in the 22nd minute but was then injured by a rogue Bordeaux fan.

The fan rushed the pitch and pushed Buades as he celebrated the big goal. Buades suffered a concussion, and the referee stopped the match.

Bordeaux promotion chances

The Girondins entered the game essentially needing to beat Rodez 4-0 to be promoted back to the top flight. They sat third in the Ligue 2 table, three points behind Metz.

However, not only does Bordeaux need a victory, but they also have to make up the goal difference. The Lorraine club currently has a four-goal advantage in the category.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the Bordeaux-Rodez match will eventually continue.

After the match, referee Nicolas Rainville confirmed that he had no choice but to abandon the fixture because of the injury to Buades. “The elements are conclusive, the player cannot resume because [he is] concussed,” claimed Rainville. “We have respected the rules, namely that the match will not resume.”

Bordeax exec will appeal decision if game is scrapped

However, Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez still hopes the game will eventually continue. “I’d like to see this played out in sporting terms on the pitch, it’s still football,” Lopez explained to reporters after the incident. “We’ll be present at the committee meeting on Monday and we’ll assert all our rights, as well as appealing if need be.”

The French Football Federation is set to meet and discuss the issue on Monday. If the game continues, Bordeaux would need to score at least five goals in the final 68 minutes to have any chance at promotion.

Rodez also need match to continue

However, Rodez chairman Pierre-Olivier Murat isn’t so sure that the match should continue. “Resume or replay the match? I’ve never seen matches played after the last day,” proclaimed Murat. Rodez will need the win against Bordeaux to help avoid relegation. They are currently 17th in the second-tiered standings.

