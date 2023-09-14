Samir Handanovic, former Inter goalkeeper and captain, has decided to end his professional soccer career. He is also eager to return to his old club, but this time in a more administrative capacity.

The Nerazzurri released the 39-year-old after the 2022-23 season ended due to the expiration of his contract. The Slovenian looked at other playing opportunities but could not find anything that satisfied him.

Only Lazio among Serie A clubs had links with the goalkeeper. That was only in a backup role for Ivan Provedel. His and Hugo Lloris‘ weights were checked by the Biancocelesti for a spell. Lazio went with Luigi Sepe, a Salernitana loanee, as Ivan Provedel’s alternative.

Handanovic leaves legacy at Inter following retirement

Handanovic has played more games than any other goalie in Inter‘s history and is in 10th place of all time. The veteran spent 11 years with the Nerazzurri, during which time he made 455 total appearances (including 380 in Serie A). During that period, he won one Serie A title and two Coppa Italia titles.

The Slovenian shot-stopper assumed the role of team captain at the Italian giants in February 2019 replacing Mauro Icardi. Since then, Handanovic has served as the Black and Blues’ club captain, a position he retained until his departure.

A new supporting role for goalkeeper

However, it is quite doubtful that this is the last chapter of their relationship. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Giuseppe Meazza side could welcome Handanovic back with open arms after retirement.

He will be working with Simone Inzaghi’s team as a technical contributor, as reported by newspaper Il Giornale. With his wealth of expertise, he will keep a close eye on Inter’s goalkeepers and future transfers to guide the existing first team.

