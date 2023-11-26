Everton and Manchester United will have a game full of emotion, and you can find all the live updates from Goodison Park on this page. Manchester United has not been elite this season, as fans may expect from the Red Devils. Still, United is sixth in the Premier League table after a dismal start to the campaign. With fans in high voices protesting Everton’s recent points deduction, Goodison Park will be an emotional location.

Violations of financial protocols stemming from losses over three years sank Everton. The Premier League dished out a record 10-point deduction. Consequently, Everton dropped into the relegation zone. Manager Sean Dyche said this deduction may act as an impetus for Everton to push out more results. Even if the league table says the 19th-placed team is facing a top-six team, the quality on the field will be ample.

Everton hosts Manchester United: Live updates and score

Both Everton and Manchester United share a disdain for their ownership groups. Everton is in the midst of a sale, but the points deduction could put a strain on that prospect. Manchester United recently sold a quarter of the club to Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Still, United supporters want a full sale and the Glazers to leave the club entirely.

That will not happen by Sunday, so there will be plenty of upset fans in the crowd. Everton is planning a protest that they invited United fans to participate in as well. It lambasts the Premier League for handing out such a harsh punishment while still not putting any punishment on Chelsea or Manchester City.

For on-the-field updates, the live blog below has you covered.

PHOTO: IMAGO