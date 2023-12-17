Abdoulaye Doucoure’s participation in Tuesday’s EFL Cup Quarter-Finals match against Fulham is a major worry for Everton. The Frenchman was substituted out of this weekend’s victory against Burnley just before halftime.

The Everton manager, Sean Dyche, is crossing his fingers that his best scorer was able to escape any major injuries in the 2-0 victory. Doucoure, a key cog in Everton’s attacking line, has been on fire as of late, scoring three goals in his previous six outings.

Upon Dyche’s arrival at Goodison Park, Doucoure has surpassed all other players in goals scored. The Liverpool-based squad scored three goals in the last eleven minutes, with the Frenchman scoring twice and Dwight McNeil and Beto getting on the scoreboard.

But at the beginning of the second half at Turf Moor, Lewis Dobbin came in for him. Dyche addressed the midfielder’s condition by saying, “He’s another one, he let us know the last five minutes of the first half he had a tightness in his hamstring, tightness can lead to problems so we’re hopeful we got him off in time because we are getting stretched at the moment.”

What did Sean Dyche say about Doucoure’s performance?

Goodison Park was shaking after Everton’s sixth goal of the season by Doucoure and first goal for the club by Lewis Dobbin. These goals brought even more delight as the Toffees won nine of their last 13 games in all competitions.

In January, Frank Lampard cut ties with Doucoure and ordered him to practice separately from the first squad. Additionally, after a disagreement in the dressing room, the management was eager to sell him for the winter window.

However, once Dyche was appointed, everything changed. He reintegrated Doucoure into the team right away, and it paid off magnificently when he scored the game-winning goal that ensured they remain in the Premier League on the penultimate day of the season.

“Other than getting him back in the team, I have not really overcoached him. I have allowed him to play freely. He has enjoyed that. I have not put massive demands on him like telling him to score loads of goals.

“He is a player I have liked for a long time, from his days at Watford. When you work with players you have reference points and you think, ‘You are what I thought you were going to be’, and he is certainly one who is exactly that.

“There are loads of figureheads. We want them all to show leadership and that can be done in different ways. Doucoure’s pure work ethic is a leadership style because everyone looks and says ‘he is putting the miles on the clock so I will come with you and help you out’.”, Dyche said when asked about the influence of Doucoure, via BBC.

Everton are on a fantastic run since getting a points deduction

Frenchman adds to injury woes

The 30-year-old is enjoying himself at Everton after scoring 11 goals in 31 appearances for the club under the former Burnley manager. The midfielder’s consistent performance in scoring crucial goals for Everton has earned him serious consideration as the club’s Player of the Season contender.

How much longer he is out is anybody’s guess. In light of this information and Tuesday’s Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals at Goodison Park against Fulham, managed by former Blues boss Marco Silva, the club’s injury woes continue.

There has been no fresh information on Seamus Coleman or Ashley Young, and Dele Alli is also still distant from participating. However, Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye will be returning from suspension, while Andre Gomes may have a chance to play after appearing for the Under-21s.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportimage