Everton revealed the death of a worker at the construction site for the club’s new stadium. A 26-year-old male worker at the Bramley-Moore Dock died of apparent head injuries. Emergency workers took him to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool, where he later died.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the incident involved some of the heavy machinery used in the construction process. Laing O’Rourke is the construction firm building the stadium. The firm said the events from Monday shocked and saddened the company.

“We are shocked and saddened by today’s tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased man and our wider project team,” the statement said. “The police and the Health and Safety Executive are on site and we have suspended work until further notice. We will cooperate fully with any investigation that follows.”

Investigators and inspectors are on the scene conducting inquiries and finding more information on how the man died.

Everton shares sadness at stadium worker death

Everton, the owner of the stadium, also voiced its sadness over the passing of the worker.

“Everyone at Everton Football Club is heartbroken by the news a male worker has died following an incident at the Everton Stadium site at Bramley-Moore Dock,” the club’s statement read. “The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with Everton are with his family, friends and colleagues at this unimaginably sad time.”

Construction on the stadium temporarily stopped because of the worker’s death. The club expects the stadium to be ready at some point during the 2024/25 campaign.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images