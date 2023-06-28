Construction of Everton‘s new $632 million dockland stadium should finish in the middle of the 2024-25 season. However, it must decide whether to relocate to the new 52,888-seat stadium in that season. Or, Everton can hold off until the beginning of the 2025-26 season.

Everton reorganized its board of directors. The club named chief stadium development officer Colin Chong as temporary CEO. The construction at Bramley-Moore Dock, he claims now, will finish ahead of time. Still, the club has made no promises about a possible relocation.

Test activities for the Toffees’ new home venue start in the last few months of 2024. As a result, the club will not begin the following season there. Leaving Goodison Park might create a lot of disruption, therefore it’s a significant choice whether or not to relocate the squad during the season.

Everton confirms new stadium completion in 2024

“It’s fair to say the one question I’m asked more than any other is ‘when will the stadium be ready and finished’,” Colin Chong said. “Contrary to some ill-informed media reports, there is no delay, and the project remains firmly on track and on schedule.”

Chong says the club never publicly set a move-in date. “We have repeatedly stated that the schedule of the development will see the keys for our new home handed to us from Laing O’Rourke during the 2024/25 season.”

Waiting until the 2025/26 season to leave Goodison Park

“I can confirm, after overcoming a full winter where we lifted the heaviest materials in the most challenging climate, we are confident the stadium will be completed in the final months of 2024.

“This means we won’t be starting the 2024 season at Everton Stadium. But, to reiterate, the Club has never publicly confirmed an intention to begin the 2024/25 season at our new home. If the project remains on schedule, it raises the question as to whether the Club moves in mid-season. Alternatively, do we wait and give the Grand Old Lady a fitting send-off before commencing competitive league games for the senior men’s team at the start of the 2025/26 season”, he added.

