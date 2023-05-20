Everton snatched a vital 1-1 draw against Wolves at the Molineux as Yerry Mina scored with the last kick of the game to give his side a massive point from the game.

The result could prove decisive for Sean Dyche’s side to avoid relegation as they now sit two points clear of the drop zone having played an extra game.

Relegation rivals yet play

Fellow relegation rivals Leeds and Leicester play later on Sunday with defeats to either could boost the Toffees bid to avoid the drop.

Wolves came into the game as the in-form side having won their last four home games, but the visitors started off brightly.

Dominic Calvert Lewin had three openings within the first eleven minutes, but the striker couldn’t force the opening goal.

First, he shot wide from a tight angle before dragging his header wide of the target twice in a disappointing fashion. Despite Everton’s dominance, it was the hosts who took the lead in the 34th minute.

Hwang Hee-Chan scored from close range after Everton keeper could only parry Adama Traore’s shot straight to the South Korean who made no mistake to open the scoring on a bright Saturday afternoon.

Wolves could have been 2-0 ahead just two minutes later, but Daniel Podence failed to keep his header on target before Pickford redeemed himself to keep out Joao Gomes with a smart initial save.

Everton leave it late against wolves

Wolves were the better of the two sides in the second half and had several opportunities to put the game to bed. However, Julen Lopetegui’s side were guilty of missing several chances on the counterattack. Pickford too played his part time and again, coming up with crucial saves to keep the Blues in the game.

Just when it looked that Wolves would run out as winners, Mina struck in the ninth minute of stoppage time. James Tarkowski initially did well to keep Demarai Gray’s deep cross alive before Michael Kane laid it off to Mina who scored from point blank range to garb a vital point in Everton’s bid to stave off relegation.

Sean Dyche’s side will now await the results from Sunday’s league games before they finish off yet another disappointing league campaign against Bournemouth at home next Sunday.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Focus Images