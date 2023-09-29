The proposed ownership change at Everton could very well be under threat. Farhad Moshiri recently struck a deal to sell his majority share of the Toffees to American investment firm 777 Partners. Neither the club nor the owners released exact figures of the deal. Reports suggest Moshiri sold the team for around $685 million.

Despite a deal being in place, the agreement must first be approved by the Premier League. An official ruling by the English top flight is not expected until later this fall. Nevertheless, several Premier League clubs have already reportedly raised concerns over the potential new owners.

These issues mostly revolve around finances at 777. The firm has not fully addressed how they would pay Moshiri for Everton. They also have a history of making late payments to their investment partners. This includes submitting a $1 million payment to the British Basketball League (BBL) one month behind schedule.

777 behind on transfer payments at Vasco de Gama

There are now reports surfacing in South America that one of 777’s other soccer clubs has received a ban by FIFA. Inside World Football claims that the world’s governing body of the sport has blocked Vasco de Gama from signing new players. 777 Partners previously purchased a majority stake in the Brazilian club in early 2022. It was the largest soccer club transaction in the country’s history.

FIFA put the transfer ban in place because Vasco de Gama has yet to pay off previous player fees. The aforementioned news outlet claims that the Brazilian side is behind on payments to Lille, Nacional, and Atletico Tucuman. FIFA set a deadline for these payments’ submission as the trio of teams pursues legal action.

Transfer ban in Brazil is not helping 777 cause at Everton

The new financial difficulties at Vasco de Gama may very well affect 777’s dealings at Everton. Several fellow Premier League clubs were already uneasy about the American firm’s financial situation. This new issue at the Brazilian club will likely only compound these concerns.

Along with the Vasco de Gama, 777 Partners also currently has ownership stakes in Sevilla, Genoa, Hertha Berlin, Standard Liege, and Red Star FC.

