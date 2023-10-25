Emma Hayes is becoming a popular pick to be named the new head coach of the United States women’s national team. The current Chelsea women’s team manager is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the world. After all, the Englishwoman has collected six Women’s Super League titles and was named Best FIFA Football coach in 2021.

Soccer commentator and presenter Jacqui Oatley has become the latest pundit to link Hayes with the USWNT job. The fellow Brit recently wrote a column for Mirror predicting that Hayes would join the Americans. Oatley has previously worked for FOX Sports in their coverage of Women’s World Cups, as well as with ITV Sports.

Position currently vacant after previous coach departed

The USWNT coaching job is undoubtedly one of the more sought-after positions in the sport. The Stars and Stripes are regularly atop the FIFA rankings and have collected four Women’s World Cup titles. Three different head coaches have guided the USWNT to trophies at the prestigious tournament.

Nevertheless, the team is now searching for a new head coach after Vlatko Andonovski stepped down from the position in August. Under the guidance of Andonovski the USWNT were knocked out of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in the round of 16. It was the worst showing in the competition in the team’s history.

Emma Hayes happy at Chelsea despite USWNT interest

Emma Hayes has been one of the best coaches in women’s soccer with Chelsea.

Hayes has previously addressed the USWNT head coaching job before. In fact, she was linked with the position soon after Andonovski stepped down. However, Hayes claimed that she was focused on Chelsea ahead of the current WSL campaign.

“I’m very happy at Chelsea,” Hayes told reporters in August. “I’ve made that clear. I’ve been there for 11 years, it’s my home. I think the U.S. has wonderful players and perhaps the tournament didn’t go the way they wanted but my focus is on getting home and preparing the team for the start of the season.”

The Blues have once again started the season on a high note. With Hayes at the helm, Chelsea has managed to win three of their first four league matches of the campaign. Their sole draw of the season came against fellow powerhouse Manchester City. The two teams are currently level on points atop the WSL standings

American has praised Hayes after recent transfer

USWNT forward Catarina Macario has also recently joined Hayes at Chelsea after the manager insisted on the transfer. Following the move from Lyon, Macario gave a glowing report on her new boss. “You immediately fall in love with her and her mentality,” Macario said of Hayes. “She’s a very passionate individual. She has tough love with her players which is something that brings out the best in you. But she’ll also give you praise, the little things when it’s needed.”

Despite the fact that she has proclaimed that she is happy at Chelsea, Hayes will continue to be linked with the USWNT job. After all, the veteran Blues boss is undoubtedly one of the top contenders for the position.

PHOTO: IMAGO.