Nottingham Forest grabbed a shock 1-0 win over Chelsea through Anthony Elanga at Stamford Bridge.

Saturday afternoon’s Premier League victory represented the visitors’ first win against the London side in over three decades.

It was the hosts, however, who almost had the perfect start in the 2nd minute. Had it not been for Ola Aina’s last-ditch defending to keep Sterling from tapping in, Chelsea would have gone ahead.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side displayed some wonderful passing in midfield as they dominated.

Chelsea came close in the 16th minute when Conor Gallagher shot wide from 20 yards after some fine combination play.

Forest almost had the lead in the 26th minute following a free kick which was half-cleared by Chelsea and the loose ball fell onto the path of Taiwo Awoniyi who missed a golden opportunity from just 10 yards out.

The Nigerian striker then dragged his shot narrowly wide in the 32nd minute after some wonderful forward attacking play using his body and strength to hold off Thiago Silva.

Enzo Fernandez had a late chance in the first half but the Argentine dragged his hot over the bar as both sides, headed goalless into the break.

Elanga drove Forest to victory over Chelsea with second-half arrival

The visitors grabbed a shock lead just three minutes after the restart.

With Moises Caicedo and Gallagher colliding in midfield, Awoniyi released Anthony Elanga with a well-played through ball. The Swede calmly slotted past Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal to give his side the lead on the day.

Pochettino rang in several changes from the bench bringing on deadline-day acquisition Cole Parmer to get his side back on the game. The Blues, however, failed to carve out any clear-cut opportunities as Forest’s backline put on an impressive display.

The hosts, however, should have been level in the 83rd minute. Nicolas Jackson, inexplicably fired over with the goal at his mercy from just yards out.

Elanga almost made it 2-0 for his side in injury time, but failed to hit the target from an angle. Forest held on and grabbed three huge points as Chelsea’s stuttering start to the new season continued.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images