An iconic era in a corner of the soccer world has come to an end. Since 1993, the days of Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, the name “FIFA” has been one of the biggest in the world of video games. But that time has passed, as the game’s maker, EA Sports, has severed their relationship with the sport’s governing body and have rebranded their soccer offering. And now we’re getting our first good look at it, with the release of the EA Sports FC 24 trailer.

Set to the tune of a 2013 John Newman single (which you may remember from the FIFA ’14 soundtrack), the trailer literally asks the question “Can you love me again”?

New name, same game

First off, despite the name change, expect a similar experience as recent FIFA games. While EA Sports FC lacks the “FIFA” moniker, it still will feature real players, and official licenses for hundreds of clubs and the biggest competitions. So no worries about drifting into the unlicensed realm of Konami’s Pro Evolution Soccer (RIP).

The list of official competitions in FC 24 includes the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, UEFA, Copa Libertadores, MLS and more. Also emphasized is the women’s game, which added the NWSL this past spring to the final FIFA game. EA FC24 now also includes Spain’s Liga F and the Frauen-Bundesliga, in addition to the FA WSL, French Division 1 Féminine, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

But enough description, see for yourself:

EA Sports FC 24 trailer

Despite being billed as a “gameplay” trailer, the video actually shows very little true gameplay footage (as enthusiastically pointed out by the YouTube comments section). But the cinematic animation does give a good overview of the game.

All the realistic visuals, players, crowds and stadiums look great, as you’d expect from a modern console game. The cover star for the first edition of EA Sports FC is Erling Haaland. The prolific Manchester City and Norway striker features heavily in the trailer.

One sequence of note shows Portuguese legend Luis Figo being subbed off for USWNT icon Mia Hamm. This is a new feature added to the “Ultimate Team” mode. For the first time, both men’s and women’s stars can play in the same game at the same time.

EA Sports FC 24 will be released worldwide on September 29th. The game will be available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.