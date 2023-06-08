The Danish national team is taking us back to the 1986 World Cup with their latest shirts. The iconic Denmark 1986 kit design is making a return in their upcoming Euro qualifier vs Northern Ireland.

It’s the 100th anniversary of Danish supplier Hummel. And they’re dipping into the archives to outfit their home nation in one of the most distinctive kit designs ever.

Denmark will be wearing the white version of the 50/50 split design.

Return of the Denmark 1986 kit

It’s an incredibly faithful reproduction of the ’86 design. Other than a less baggy, more modern cut, it’s the same shirt seen at the Mexico World Cup. The left half of the shirt front features thin red and white pinstripes, which are replicated on the opposite sleeve. The opposing half is plain white, and the overall design is repeated on the back.



The classic Hummel chevrons run down the shoulders, and black piping on the raglan sleeve seams and v-neck finish things off.

For a vintage design, it translates rather well to the 2020s. Oftentimes when doing a tribute to a beloved design, manufacturers will take some liberties to update things to more modern tastes. Or change some design elements up if the company is different than who originally produced a design. So a true “throwback” is rare. But since Hummel still makes Denmark’s uniforms, they’ve simply taken the original shirts and re-made them just the way they were.

It’s always fun to see an old design make a comeback to the pitch. And even more so when it’s exactly as we remember it. So this is a nice treat for vintage kit aficionados.

Fans looking to see this great shirt in action once again can catch the June 16th Denmark-Northern Ireland game exclusively live on Fubo.



Photos: Imago / DBU