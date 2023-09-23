The closer Dele Alli gets to making a comeback, the more likely it is that Everton will want to re-open negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur over the conditions of the transfer.

Several bonuses and add-ons helped Everton win the bidding war for Tottenham’s Dele Alli in January 2022. One of these provisions specifies that the Toffees are obligated to pay $12 million to Spurs once the player achieves his initial 20 appearances for the club.

Prior to the midfielder’s loan to Besiktas in the 2022-23 season, he made 13 appearances for Everton. Now that he’s recovered from his training setback, he’s back at Goodison Park focusing on getting back in shape.

What did Sean Dyche say about Dele Alli’s Everton’s contract?

Everton coach Sean Dyche has now said that the club is contemplating renegotiating the agreement. This is due to financial difficulties and continuing talks over the club’s future ownership. He has also mentioned the possibility that Kevin Thelwell, director of football, might talk to Tottenham to find a solution.

“[Dele] is not ready [to play] yet, when he is fit and well I am sure Kev will go to Tottenham and say ‘Right, how can we make this work for everyone’. It has never been at that stage so we have to wait for it.

“He was training with us, warming up and doing the drills, and he strikes the ball and is knocked back to square one. It was a real blow to him. He’d had an operation on his groin, they internally stitched it like an anchor inside his body, and one of them popped out having a shot and that was it.

“It was incredibly frustrating because he was feeling great. He is still a bit away yet, nowhere near training with us but is beginning to work with the sports science people”, Dyche informed the media before Everton’s match against Brentford.

Everton awaiting new American ownership

Dyche’s remarks follow an agreement between Everton owner Farhad Moshiri and 777 Partners to sell the club. Several international clubs in Europe, South America, and Australia are owned in part by the American investing group.

They are presently attempting to purchase the Toffees. A team who have been going through some rough times both on and off the field. Dyche has been given a skeleton crew to work with due to Everton’s financial woes. As such the team has yet to win a Premier League game this season.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images