Arsenal made it four wins out of five as they overcame a stubborn Everton side to win 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon.

Leandro Trossard’s fantastic finish midway in the second half helped the Gunners to secure a deserved win for the visitors and keep pace with reigning Champions Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli thought he had given his side the lead in the 19th minute, but the Brazilian’s joy was short-lived as VAR intervened to rule the goal out for an offside in the buildup.

Goalless at break

Neither side created any clear-cut opportunities from there on as it remained goalless going into the break.

Arsenal were by far the better side after the resumption. With intricate passing and wonderful interplay, Mikel Arteta’s men dominated on every blade of grass.

Trossard breaks deadlock

Everton, meanwhile, lacked any cutting edge, were happy to absorb the pressure and looked to hit on a counter or nick a goal from a set piece. It seemed to work for Sean Dyche’s side till Trossard broke the deadlock in the 69th minute.

The Belgian placed a superbly curled finish into the back of the net that hit the post on its way in. It was a slick Arsenal move that started from a set piece with Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka involved in the buildup.

Both Odegaard and Fabio Vieira had decent openings from there on but neither could keep the ball on target. In the end, Everton hardly threatened to equalize and Arsenal ran out deserving winner, ending their three-game losing streak in Merseyside.

The Toffees, meanwhile have lost six of their last seven league games at home and are winless in the new season, having gathered only a solitary point in their opening five games.

Dyche’s side will now travel to London to take on Brentford in another tricky encounter, while Arsenal host Tottenham in a huge north London derby next weekend.

