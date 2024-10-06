Roma find themselves at a critical juncture as manager Ivan Juric faces mounting pressure after just four games in charge. Despite initial successes, recent performances have left club owners questioning Juric’s future. This has led to speculations about the possible return of former Roma legend Daniele De Rossi. A possible shakeup like this highlights the club’s desperation to win back Serie A and the UEFA Champions League.

Ivan Juric took over as the Giallorossi’s manager with high expectations. He has since been aiming to steer the club back to the top tiers of Italian and European soccer. In his first four games, Juric secured two consecutive Serie A victories, including a notable win against Udinese. Additionally, Roma drew one and lost another in the Europa League against Swedish side Elfsborg. Unfortunately, the early success has faded, and now Juric’s strategies and team management are under more scrutiny than ever before.

Despite the promising start, Juric’s team showed signs of inconsistency. The defeat against Elfsborg, marked by a sluggish performance, raised doubts about his ability to sustain success. The loss following a strong performance against Udinese has been particularly damaging. Worse still, it has cast a shadow over the manager’s brief tenure at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma struggles in shadow of De Rossi departure

Daniele De Rossi’s recent dismissal has only served to further complicate matters. He is a club legend who played 18 seasons with the club. Despite holding an extended contract, the club fired the 41-year-old after only four games in Serie A. Aside from creating a hole in the squad, this move has also stoked discontent among supporters and players.

Former Roma defender Vincent Candela voiced his disappointment over De Rossi’s early departure. He stated, “It takes time to build something with good foundations and I’m sorry for the way De Rossi was sent away. He should have been given more time and Juric certainly isn’t the one who can change everything in two weeks.”

Candela further criticized the club’s management, saying, “It doesn’t depend on Juric, nor on De Rossi who did not spend enough time on the bench. The club needs to reflect and change a few things. Sure, we don’t win every year but Roma is always Roma. There have been a few problems, the Dybala affair for example, or some players who should have arrived and didn’t. In the long run, all of this weighs on the players, the group, the coach. We need to be clear about this.”

Club to make U-turn on previous decision?

With Juric’s position under threat, Roma’s ownership is reportedly open to exploring various options to stabilize the team’s performance. Among these options is the potential return of Daniele De Rossi, who could bring leadership and experience to the squad. The idea of reinstating De Rossi comes as a response to the club’s struggles and the need for a seasoned figure to guide the team through turbulent times.

De Rossi’s influence at Roma has been profound, and his return could serve as a morale booster for both players and fans. His understanding of the club’s culture and his leadership qualities make him an ideal candidate to help Juric navigate the challenges ahead.

The recent results for Roma have been disappointing. In addition, the club’s owners are eager to see a return to consistent form. The match against Monza that the Rome-based side eventually drew could also be crucial for Juric, potentially determining his future with the club. As reported by Corriere dello Sport, “If displays and results don’t improve, Roma ownership could start exploring alternative options, and ‘nothing could be ruled out’, not even the return of Daniele De Rossi.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO