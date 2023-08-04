West Ham manager David Moyes could soon depart the club after reported disagreements with team officials. The coach is not happy that the Hammers have yet to make a signing during the summer transfer window. West Ham is currently the only Premier League side not to bring in recruits.

Mail Sport is claiming that tensions are rising between the Scot, new technical director Tim Steidten, and co-owner David Sullivan. Moyes reportedly has differing opinions on the club’s transfer strategy compared to the two execs. According to the news outlet, this strain could lead to the manager parting ways with the team.

Steidten was only just brought into the club in July. The former Seattle Sounders midfielder previously worked for Bundesliga duo Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen. Mail Sport also suggests that should Moyes stay on as manager, Steidten could leave the club just a month after taking the job.

David Moyes wants more homegrown talent at West Ham

The veteran coach wants to focus on British players with Premier League experience. This is quite clear in West Ham’s links throughout the summer. The club has already had offers rejected for James Ward-Prowse, Conor Gallagher, Harry Maguire, and Scott McTominay. As none of these deals are close at the moment, the Hammers may be entering the 2023/24 campaign with a light squad.

West Ham has already lost their captain Declan Rice. The England international was previously sold to Arsenal for around $130 million. Despite having plenty of money to spend, the Hammers have so far found it difficult to strike a deal.

Club is currently advertising for seven positional needs

The Athletic is also reporting that the east London club has publicly advertised a need for seven players. This includes a new left-back, center-back, defensive midfielder, central midfielder, striker, winger, and a number 10. West Ham has posted their positional needs on TransferRoom. Over 700 clubs use the website as a way to announce needs in the transfer market. However, Premier League teams historically tend not to use the website.

West Ham’s first top-flight match of the new campaign is Saturday, Aug. 12 against Bournemouth. They will then host Chelsea a week later.

