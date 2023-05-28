Tottenham Hotspur caretaker manager Ryan Mason has claimed that others have let down club Chairman Daniel Levy during the North London club’s disappointing campaign.

A subpar season has seen the North London miss out on a Champions League and Europa League berth.

Poor returns in recent campaigns

Tottenham finished runners-up in the Champions League in 2019, however over the last three seasons they have finished sixth, seventh, and fourth.

However, they could finish as low as ninth on the season’s final day. The concern over the club has been on limited investment on the squad and that Levy has taken a long time to replace former manager Antonio Conte.

Moreover, managing Director Fabio Paratici was earlier banned for financial irregularities during his stint at Juventus.

Mason, speaking on Levy’s defense has said, “He’s spent money. I think ultimately he’s been let down by other people.”

The 31-year-old had previously expressed interest in becoming Spurs’ next permanent manager but has now admitted that he is uncertain about resuming his former role as an assistant coach.

Mason claimed, “I’m not sure. These discussions will happen in the summer and happen relatively quickly.

I enjoy seeing young English managers in this country doing well. There’s probably a perception that overseas managers are better, but I don’t believe that. I really don’t believe that.”

Final game of season

Tottenham travel away to relegation-threatened Leeds on the final day of the season knowing that a place in the UEFA Conference League would still be possible if they secure better results than Aston Villa and Brentford.

Leeds, meanwhile, will be desperate to win in front of their home fans to give themselves any chance of avoiding the drop.

Speaking on the game, Mason said, “It’s going to be intense, like it always is at Elland Road. There’s a lot riding on it. I will get a feel and understanding in the first five or so minutes how the game is going to go, what we can do, and how we can use it to our advantage.”

“Ultimately, they have to win the game. We have to be clever and use that to our advantage. I’ve made it very clear that if anyone isn’t up for the fight and doesn’t want to play in this type of game then it’s probably best if we don’t play with them.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus