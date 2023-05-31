Graham Potter has emerged as a potential candidate to become the next Crystal Palace manager. Chelsea sacked the former Brighton boss in early April with the club’s season in disarray. Now, Palace could look to lure Potter to south London prior to the club’s United States summer tour. The club begins its preseason Stateside in late July.

The Independent reports the club sees Potter as the ideal coach for the job. Palace are hoping to persuade the 48-year-old manager and bring him in as soon as possible. Despite his disappointing time with Chelsea, Potter is still seen as a quality coach and will certainly have offers this summer.

Crystal Palace has Plan B if it loses out on Graham Potter

The aforementioned outlet also states that the coach is considering a break from management as well. Nevertheless, Palace has a young, talented squad that should be enticing to Potter. He helped Brighton into the position it is today, where Roberto de Zerbi took the Seagulls to new heights.

Roy Hodgson is technically out of contract at Palace. The 75-year-old manager joined the Selhurst Park outfit midseason. Regardless, he is awaiting the club’s decision when it comes to the managerial selection. With Potter as the clear frontrunner, Hodgson could be an alternative option for the club.

Veteran manager excelled at Palace

Hodgson was brought in to save Palace from relegation in March. The veteran coach undoubtedly did an excellent job in his short time with the club. Palace sat just three points away from the relegation zone when Hodgson entered the fray. However, the coach collected 18 points in his 10 matches in charge to easily remain in the Premier League.

Despite the success, Hodgson may not return as Palace’s head coach. Following the final game of the season, the coach told Match of the Day that he is not sure where he’ll be next season. “I have no idea. The mandate was a simple one: to come in and help the team to get the number of points we need to stay in the league. That’s what I’ve done and what I’ve enjoyed doing,” claimed Hodgson.

“Before I start talking about whether I want to stay anywhere or take on any jobs, someone better offer me one.”

