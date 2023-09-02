Inter Miami’s superstar Lionel Messi’s start to life in Major League Soccer is likely to be affected by international commitments.

All of the selected players are preparing to play for their national teams in the upcoming FIFA international window.

While the first round of World Cup Qualifiers start in South America, qualifying for Euro 2024 continues in Europe.

Meanwhile, other countries like the United States participate in high-profile friendly games.

The Major League Soccer season traditionally does not take a break for international periods, in contrast to other prominent leagues. The league’s main star, Lionel Messi will also be away on international duty.

Messi to join Argentina after Inter Miami-LAFC game

The Argentine superstar is set to suit up for his country during the next September 4-12 international break. On September 7, Argentina will kick off their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup against Ecuador.

Manager Tata Martino noted after the victory against the Red Bulls that this is the first of “at least three” matches Messi would miss for the team’s during their home stretch.

The 37-year-old veteran is expected to play in Miami‘s next league match. This Sunday’s away visit to LAFC’s BMO Stadium.

After that, the Argentine won’t be able to play in September 9’s crucial game against Sporting Kansas City.

“It’s something we have to get used to,” Martino said, admitting that the current scenario is undesirable. “He’s going to miss at least three games – he’s going to get called up by his national team – and we need to keep winning.”

Eight other players to follow suit

For the Herons, Lionel Messi’s absence will be the most notable, although Tata Martino will be without eight more starters. Both Benjamin Cremaschi and Drake Callender will be serving with the United States national team.

Taylor (Finland), Azcona (Dominican Republic), Gomez (Paraguay), Martinez (Venezuela), Ruiz (Honduras), and Kryvstov (Ukraine) are also expected to miss out.

