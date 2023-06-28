Millions of people throughout the world have fallen in love with Mexican soccer due to the sport’s storied past, devoted fan base, and heated rivalries. Club América and Chivas de Guadalajara are bitter rivals who have a long history of playing against one another on the field in Mexico.

It symbolizes the rivalries between different regions of Mexico and their pride in the national team. These two clubs have been competing against each other for decades. They are the top two teams when it comes to the most Liga MX titles.

When will Club America and Chivas meet at the Rose Bowl

The Apertura 2023 campaign starts this weekend. However, several Liga MX teams are scheduling friendlies for later in the calendar year. As is often the case, many friendlies are in the United States. That includes the Súper Clásico between Club America and Chivas de Guadalajara.

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena will host one of Mexico’s most heated sports rivalries between Chivas and Club America. On Sunday, October 15, the Súper Clásico de Mexico turns into a friendly match in the 90,000-capacity stadium. In 2018, their clash at the LA Coliseum drew more than 60,000 spectators. That was the first time the two met in the Los Angeles region.

More direct clashes await

The two most well-known teams in the nation have confirmed the match via their respective social media channels. As of now, there is no confirmed start time, simply a date.

This game is during the October FIFA international window. Consequently, national team call-ups will not feature in this contest. However, before this friendly, Club America and Chivas will meet in league play on Sep. 16. That is part of the Apertura phase of the Liga MX season. This game at the Rose Bowl in October is merely a friendly while select players are on international duty.