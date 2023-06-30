French authorities took Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier into police custody on Friday following discrimination and racism allegations. The allegations extend from the 56-year-old’s managerial stint at Nice. He spent just one season with the Eaglets before moving to PSG in 2022. Police also detained Galtier’s son.

The allegations state Galtier made racist and anti-Muslim remarks during his lone season at Nice. RMC Sport has revealed an e-mail sent from the club’s former director of football to ownership regarding these comments. According to the e-mail, Galtier said that there were too many black and Muslim players in the team.

Christophe Galtier denies racism toward players

News of the story first surfaced in May when Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram asked his club to speak up on the issue. “I think there are people at the club who are well-placed to know exactly what happened,” Thuram previously told Canal Plus. “And I think these people should speak up, to clarify everything that we’re hearing. It moves me and troubles me a lot that those concerned aren’t speaking up so that the truth comes out.”

Galtier has denied the allegations ever since they came to light. The coach previously released a statement on the issue through his lawyer. “Christophe Galtier was amazed to learn of the insulting and defamatory remarks of Mr. Julien Fournier against him,” the statement read. “Given the seriousness of the charges against him, which he disputes with the greatest firmness, Christophe Galtier immediately seized his lawyer… to initiate, without delay, the necessary legal proceedings which are necessary.”

Manager departing PSG in coming days

The coach is still technically under contract with PSG at the moment. However, the Ligue 1 champions will soon part ways with Galtier. The allegations only add to the likelihood of his departure.

Despite winning the French league title, PSG faced early exits from other competitions. Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is the frontrunner to take over once Galtier departs. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Enrique will soon sign a two-year contract to join the French champions.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PRiME Media Images