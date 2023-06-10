China will be planning an official bid to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup. The Chinese Football Association and Chinese sports, education and finance ministies put together the strategy.

If selected, it would be the country’s third time hosting the tournament. Previously, China hosted the 1991 and 2007 tournaments.

The Asian country is attempting to regrow the sport back to levels attained in the 1990s. China previously finished second in the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and the 1996 Summer Olympics. They even won gold medals during the Asian Games in 1990, 1994, and 1998. However, silverware has eluded the women’s Chinese team in recent years.

Nevertheless, the country is working on broadening development once again. “Chinese women’s soccer has witnessed great growth over the past 10 years,” claimed China star Wang Shuang. “Now we are enjoying a lot more attention from society and we have more and more quality training bases across the nation, as well as quality facilities and training methods.”

“We have a much better system and youth training, as I’m seeing a growing number of girls starting to play soccer. When we didn’t have these scientific training facilities and methods, we were actually not clear what we could achieve after a tough training session.”

Currently, China ranks 15th in the FIFA Women’s World rankings heading into next summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand. They have apparently set a goal to at least qualify for the quarterfinals of the upcoming tournament and the 2024 Olympic games. This goal would then turn to a push for a semifinal place in the 2031 World Cup and 2032 Olympics.

Hosts for the 2027 Women’s World Cup have not yet been announced. However, South Africa and a joint bid between Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands have already submitted proposals.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportimage